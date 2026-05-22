A New Batman Game Lets You Play As The Bat-Family (And It’s Co-Op)

DC is home to some of the world’s most renowned superheroes, but even with a roster that includes heavyweights like Wonder Woman and Superman, there’s no debate that DC’s most popular superhero is the man known as Batman. Batman has been at the center of some great games, and now a new Batman game is going beyond just letting you play as the Dark Knight, as you can also team up and play as several popular members of the Batman Family.

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The new game is titled Batman: Gotham City Crimes, and comes from German publisher Kosmos, who are the creators of hit games like The Gang, The Exit Series, and The Adventures of Robin Hood. The game also has Adventures of Robin Hood and Legends of Andor designer Michael Menzel at the helm, so there’s already a lot going for it, but that’s not all. Instead of just controlling Batman, fans will be able to team up as other members of the Bat-Family, including Batgirl, Batwoman, and Nightwing, as they look to take down supervillains and defend Gotham City. You can find your first look at the game below.

What Do We Know About Batman: Gotham City Crimes?

Batman: Gotham City Crimes is a 2 to 4 player cooperative adventure game that has players teaming up as Batman, Batgirl, Batwoman, or Nightwing as they try to gather clues, investigate buildings, and explore Gotham to ultimately track down supervillains. You are able to move freely throughout Gotham City, and you will need to coordinate with your teammates to make sure you can all help each other in multiple locations simultaneously in order to stop the threat.

There is also a substantial narrative element to the game, so as the story unfolds, you will need to adapt and change strategies in order to ultimately stop the threat. Batman: Gotham City Crimes is set to make its debut at SPIEL Essen, and right now, the only confirmed release is in Germany. That said, many of Kosmos’ games make it to the United States as well, so hopefully that is the case here as well.

The game’s cover is the only thing we have at the moment, but it’s nice to see Kosmos using the brilliant artwork of Jorge Jimenez from his Batman run alongside James Tynion IV, which features Batman and Catwoman looking out over the city. Hopefully, that’s also the case for the rest of the game’s artwork, as it immediately stands apart from just about any other Batman game on the market.

Right now, the game is slated to hit later this year, and hopefully, we’ll get a confirmed U.S. release date soon.

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