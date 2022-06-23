A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date Revealed

As previously promised, developer Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Entertainment have revealed the release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, which is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch on October 18, 2022. Previously, we knew the game was releasing sometime in 2022, but we didn't have a specific date. Of course, the release date announcement has been accompanied by a new look at the game, or, more specifically, an extended look at new gameplay.

At the moment, A Plague Tale: Requiem looks poised to achieve everything its predecessor did and then some. It looks very much like the first game, but more expanded and polished. A Plague Tale: Innocence is an action-adventure game with stealth elements that hit back in 2019. It's a lot like The Last of Us, minus the combat. That said, the sequel has added combat to the mix, or at least more combat than the first game, which garnered an 83 on Metacritic at release and was lauded for its compelling story and characters, detailed world, and excellent marriage of art direction with graphical fidelity.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official product description from the aforementioned pair:

"Far across the sea, an island calls... Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces," reads an official blurb about the game. " After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo's curse. But, when Hugo's powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers."