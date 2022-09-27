A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets a Dramatic Story Trailer

With just three weeks to go until A Plague Tale: Requiem makes its debut as a follow-up to A Plague Tale: Innocence, we've gotten a cinematic story trailer this week to set the stage for the sequel. It features Amicia and Hugo once more as well as further implications of Hugo's curse and a whole, whole lot of rats. The game itself is scheduled to launch on October 18th and will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

While parts of the first game may be fuzzy by now given that it came out in 2019, the off-the-rails ending shouldn't need much of a refresher. After Hugo was able to influence the actions of the plague rats that littered the first game's world, his curse is now "now seemingly under control," according to a tease from publisher Focus Home Interactive. That's of course not the case, however, as more chaos follows the siblings while they try to find a new home. We see hints of this in the trailer with Amicia calling out for Hugo to stop as rats rage in the background, so it seems he's indeed not in control of his horrific powers just yet.

The trailer is purely cinematic in nature which means that we don't see any actual gameplay shown, but we do see the aspects of the game that defined the gameplay of the first one and will be present once more in Requiem. While Hugo doesn't have full control over his ratboy powers – we also see Amicia having to use a torch to push back the rats in the trailer – it seems players will at least be able to utilize them to a degree.

"Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world, and discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival," reads a succinct preview of the game teasing both the story and the core gameplay mechanics. "Strike from the shadows or unleash hell with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers."

A Plague Tale: Requiem will release on October 18th.