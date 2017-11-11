Ace Attorney Nintendo Switch Title Officially In The Works According To Capcom

Capcom apparently has quite the line-up in store for the Nintendo Switch, one such title is a brand new Ace Attorney! We’re sure there are no objections to this news, because the Phoenix Wright series a long-standing one that many would love to see on the latest Nintendo console.

In a very brief interview with Jiji, a Japanese news site, Capcom’s Haruhiro Tsujimoto confirmed that the company was gearing up for a strong year with the Nintendo Switch, including our favourite law team. Other than an April release window, not much else was revealed during the short interview other than “Ace Attorney games are involved,” but it’s good to know that they are on the way and apparently not that far off.

In interview with Jiji, Capcom COO said company’s developing Switch titles aimed at release after April next year. The pipeline includes “Ace Attorney” franchise. https://t.co/d1ZVNusN28 — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) November 10, 2017

Ace Attorney is a visual novel adventure game series by Capcom that first made its debut on the Game Boy Advance back in 2001. The title was an instant hit spurning out several other game serious, various spin-offs, remasters, and even got the anime/live-action treatment as well. That’s not even half of it: manga, drama CDs, stage plays, and more have all pulled from the fandom of the beloved Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney franchise.

To create a game like this would be relatively cost-effective, making it a smart move for Capcom. With its Game Boy Advance origins, the portability of the Nintendo Switch makes the match up even more rational and proves a solid foundation for the series to continue on into future generations.

Not much else is known at this time, but Capcom promises more solid updates soon. Stay tuned!