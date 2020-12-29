Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Gets a Big One-Day Deal on Amazon

Got some Amazon gift cards burning a hole in your pocket? If you're in the market for an affordable gaming laptop with a lot of bang for your buck, this Acer Nitro 5 model has some very solid specs for only $699.99 on Amazon and Best Buy (includes 1-month of Xbox Game Pass) which is 18% off the list price ($819.99). This is the first time Amazon has put this model on sale, but the deal will only last until the end of the day today, December 29th - or until supplies run out.

Specs for the laptop include an Intel Core i5-10300H Processor (Up to 4.5GHz), a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 8GB of DDR4 2933MHz memory, and 15.6" full HD 144Hz refresh display. It only has a 256GB NVMe SSD, but it also has two expansion slots for easy upgrades - 1 for a NVMe SSD and one for a traditional 2.5 SSD. Note that Best Buy also has an ASUS TUF gaming laptop with similar specs on sale for $649.99 ($150 off)

You won't be running a whole lot of new games at the highest settings on this laptop, but it should be able to handle many popular games on medium-ish settings without much of an issue. For the price, that's all you can ask for - grab it here on Amazon with the discount while you can. If you miss out, Best Buy might continue with the $699.99 price beyond December 29th. A complete breakdown of the specs is available below.

10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300H Processor 2.5GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4.5GHz

15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display

NVIDIAGeForceGTX 1650 Ti with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, 8GB DDR4 2933MHz Memory

256GB NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M.2 Slots | 1 Slot Available), 1 - Available Hard Drive Bay

DTS: X Ultra Audio, Acer True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified.Voice technology with two built-in microphones

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology (Max Speed up to 2.4Gbps)

Killer Ethernet E2600 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR)

1 - USB 3.2 Type C Gen 2 port (up to 10 Gbps), 1 - USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port (Feauring Power-off Charging), 2 - USB 3.2 ports, 1 - HDMI 2.0 Port with HDCP Support

Backlit Keyboard

Lithium Polymer Battery, Up to 9-hours Battery Life, 5.07 lbs. | 2.3 kg (system unit only)

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.