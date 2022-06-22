Activision Blizzard Shareholders Vote for Annual Reports on Workplace Misconduct

Activision Blizzard is once again being held to task for allegations of workplace misconduct as company shareholders have voted for public reports on how the company is addressing complaints. In the summer of 2021, a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing was filed against Activision for allegations of discrimination, abuse, and more. It was the start of a series of investigations and additional lawsuits from other parties, resulting in a number of changes and promises from Activision executives. At the start of 2022, amidst these allegations, Microsoft announced its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard, something some have hoped would result in toxic leadership being ousted once the acquisition is completed.

Nevertheless, Activision shareholders voted to approve the proposal of the creation of reports that would highlight whether or not the company is doing anything to address harassment complaints and how they're handling them. The reports are also expected to reveal how much money Activision is spending in compensation for victims of harassment and abuse within the company. Activision suggested that shareholders vote against this idea, stating it would use the time and resources into directly responding to address employee concerns instead., but shareholders have voted in favor of it. In a statement to Kotaku, Activision stated it would "consider" the proposal, but it's non-binding and didn't confirm whether it will or won't bring it to fruition.

"Stockholders voted in favor of the non-binding stockholder proposal regarding the preparation of a report about the Company's efforts in the workplace," said an Activision spokesperson. "Consistent with our ongoing commitments, we will carefully consider the proposal to enhance our future disclosures. Activision Blizzard remains deeply committed to a respectful, welcoming workplace for all colleagues."

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli requested this type of report earlier this year and told The Washington Post that this vote "spoke loudly". DiNapoli also noted that Activision needs to "restore investor confidence" and "increase transparency" in regards to how its addressing concerns of workplace misconduct. Activision recently cleared itself of any wrongdoing in an internal investigation which was quickly scrutinized by the public.