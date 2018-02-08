Activision Confirms Treyarch Heading Next Call of Duty Game

The rumor mill has been in full force in recent weeks, with many reports flooding in that Black Ops IIII is the next step for the Call of Duty franchise. Those rumors just flared up once more now that Activision has officially confirmed that Treyarch, the team behind the Black Ops series, will be heading the next FPS title.

The announcement came during their quarterly conference call in addition to a few more tid-bits about their future plans. The next game will come at its usual timeslot during the fourth quarter with Treyarch at the helm. Treyarch has been behind every Black Ops title thus far, so this of course will only continue to fuel those rumors about what the next step in the franchise will be.

For those that follow the different hands involved in the Call of Duty franchise, this puts the cycle at Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, with Treyarch following up. With Sledgehammer at the wheel currently, and with the series “going back to its roots” with a historic setting, it will definitely be interesting to see that if Black Ops is the next up how they will approach the narrative setting.

As far as the current setting goes, Call of Duty: WWII by Sledgehammer Games has seen monumental success proving that they have listened to fan feedback about bringing the game back to what made it a huge hit in the FPS genre when it first hit the scene. Hopefully Treyarch takes note of that and steers away from the more gimmicky side of the futuristic scene that seems to turn so many off.

For your Call of Duty fix now, here’s more about the latest game out now:

Call of Duty returns to its roots with Call of Duty: WWII – a breathtaking experience that redefines World War II for a new gaming generation. Land in Normandy on D-Day and battle across Europe through iconic locations in history’s most monumental war. Experience classic Call of Duty combat, the bonds of camaraderie, and the unforgiving nature of war against a global power throwing the world into tyranny.

Call of Duty: WWII creates the definitive World War II next generation experience across three different game modes: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Co-Operative. Featuring stunning visuals, the Campaign transports players to the European theater as they engage in an all-new Call of Duty story set in iconic World War II battles. Multiplayer marks a return to original, boots-on-the ground Call of Duty gameplay. Authentic weapons and traditional run-and-gun action immerse you in a vast array of World War II-themed locations. The Co-Operative mode unleashes a new and original story in a standalone game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments.