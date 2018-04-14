Adult Swim Trolls Fortnite With New Ad, Pledges Allegiance to PUBG

Videos by ComicBook.com

It can’t surprise me anymore. But that hasn’t stopped it from trying.

Adult Swim, the adult-oriented late night programming block of Cartoon Network that reaches over 94 million households, ran an ad/commercial last night. And guess who showed up? That’s right, Fortnite.

As you can see, the ad references the comet that appeared in the game’s sky last month that has fans speculating — pretty darn convincingly — that developer Epic Games is planning to destroy the game’s most infamous location, Tilted Towers.

To which, Adult Swim says “good,” before adding “we hope it destroys the whole game.” Then #PUBGrules appears before fading to black. Yeah, that was an ad that ran last night during a television break. What a world, right?

For those that don’t know: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a fellow battle-royale game, and is Fornite’s biggest competitor in the genre space and biggest hurdle in complete world domination. While the latter seemingly surpassed the former quite awhile ago, PUBG is still massively popular, commanding a large and passionate audience. And apparently, Adult Swim likes it, at least more than Fortnite.

All in good humor, the ad is actually quite genius in terms of marketing, and it is awesome to see that video game rivalries are alive and well again.

As you may know, Adult Swim is actually in the video game industry in the form of Adult Swim Games. At the moment, it has games such as Toe Jam & Earl: Back in the Groove, Duck Game, Katana Zero, Death’s Gambit, and more in the works. Death’s Gambit looks particularly impressive, and is probably the biggest stand-out in its current line-up.

But at moment there is one thing, and one thing only that I want to know: when are you making your own battle-royale game Adult Swim? Maybe Rick and Morty Battle Royale? I’d pay to see that.