Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Announced for Nintendo Switch

At long last, one of the most beloved games from the GameBoy Advance era is making the move to Nintendo Switch. Advance Wars, the turn-based strategy came that was released two decades ago, is mounting a comeback for Nintendo's latest handheld gaming console. While there won't be a new Advance Wars game on the way, fans of the franchise are going to get to play its two original installments on Switch, completely remastered for a new generation of gaming.

During Tuesday's Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo announced the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. This new game will have the complete campaigns of both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. The new collection will be released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 3rd of this year.

ADVANCE WARS. IS. BACK. The first Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising campaigns return in one package, fully rebuilt from the ground up for #NintendoSwitch! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches 12/3. https://t.co/R7b01QzYGe pic.twitter.com/gcBeVExa8x — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

In addition to announcing the new Advance Wars game, Nintendo also released a full trailer featuring footage of the remastered gameplay. You can check it out in the video above.

The first two Advance Wars games were released on GameBoy Advance in 2001 and 2003, respectively. Advance Wars: Dual Strike and Advance Wars: Days of Ruin were released on Nintendo DS.

Here's the official description for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot from Nintendo:

"Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!"

