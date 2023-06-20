Pokemon Cards Help Catch Suspect Accused of Detonating Homemade Explosives

Police used Pokemon cards to link a suspect to a series of reported homemade explosives in Maryland. Earlier this week, Aberdeen police arrested Jeremiah E. Burnette for possessing and using an explosive device after discovering a crater near some woods littered with Pokemon cards. Burnette was identified as the suspect after an officer recalled that Burnette had a stack of Pokemon cards on his person when he was arrested for a different offense. Police officers discovered several additional Pokemon cards and wrappers in the area, along with other evidence linking Burnette to the explosion. When a search warrant was conducted on Burnette's home, they discovered several additional packages of Pokemon cards and arrested Burnette.

Burnette admitted to detonating several homemade devices, which the police described as M-80s. Burnette gave no specific reason for detonating the explosives and the police stated there was no evidence of Burnette being affiliated with any group identified as a threat to Homeland Security. Additionally, no one was hurt by the explosions, which had been occurring since mid-May in the area.

The Aberdeen Police also reported that a neighbor had called the police after getting into an argument with Burnette before he was arrested, with Burnette ending the conversation by saying "Boom." Police reported that the person had found a Pokemon card on his front step a few days later.

While not connected, there have also been a rash of Pokemon card-related crimes, with several shops in Japan reporting increasingly brazen thefts of Pokemon cards.

You can read the full statement from police below: