Zombicide Teases Monty Python Expansion

No one ever expected this crossover. Earlier this week, CMON Games teased a new "unexpected" crossover in its next Zombicide Second Editin character pack. Based on the teaser art, which included a reference to Monty Python's Spanish Inquisition skit, a baby carriage (a reference to an animated skit from And Now for Something Completely Different in which a baby carriage eats a series of old women) and the tweet's "Nudge, Nudge, Wink, Wink" reference, and a series of shambling zombies doing ridiculous walks, it seems certain that we're getting some kind of Monty Python-themed Character Pack or expansion of some kind. You can see the tweet below:

What are we announcing next?



You will know in 3 days. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink. pic.twitter.com/ZD3lb5RKL2 — CMON (@CMONGames) June 19, 2023

Zombicide is a popular tabletop game that features the players working together as Survivors trying to complete certain objectives while facing off against the zombie hordes. The zombies in Zombicide never stop, so a big part of the game is managing the board while still trying to complete objectives and eventually escape. Zombicide has become a major franchise for CMON, with several spinoffs and a RPG produced by the games publisher.

While CMON has focused on several Zombicide spinoffs in recent months (including a fantasy-themed Zombicide: White Death game), the publisher has also produced a number of character packs featuring characters from various pop culture franchises. Crossover packs for Zombicide include characters from Ghostbusters, The Boys, Supernatural, Thundercats, and Batman: Dark Knight Metal. CMON also recently published a Marvel Zombies version of the franchise featuring numerous versions of Marvel superheroes and villains as both Survivors and zombie abominations. Other supporting characters from the Marvel Universe also make appearances as bystanders that the Marvel heroes will need to save from the zombie hordes.

CMON's announcement is set to occur tomorrow, so expect confirmation of this Monty Python crossover soon.