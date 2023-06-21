Gloomhaven Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Second Edition, RPG, and More

Cephlofair Games has launched one of its largest crowdfunding campaigns yet to fund several upcoming Gloomhaven-related projects. Today, Cephlofair Games launched the "Gloomhaven Grand Festival," a new BackerKit crowdfunding campaign to fund the production of a new edition of Gloomhaven, a Gloomhaven Roleplaying Game, and an expansive miniatures set that includes all the monsters represented by cardboard stand-ins in Gloomhaven and its sequel games. As of press time, the crowdfunding campaign raised over $1 million, pushing it over halfway to its $2 million goal. Interest in the new BackerKit campaign was high enough to briefly crash the BackerKit website, although it had stabilized to the point that over 4,400 had backed the campaign as of Monday evening.

Gloomhaven is one of the top-rated board games of all time and is a campaign-style dungeon crawler played out over the course of dozens of missions. Combat in the game is played used a hand of cards, with players slowly losing access to various cards as play goes on. A Kickstarter campaign for the Gloomhaven sequel Frosthaven was the most-funded tabletop Kickstarter of all time, raising nearly $13 million.

The Gloomhaven Grand Festival offered backers three distinct products to choose from, with various products at discounted prices compared to their eventual recommended retail price. The three main products are a Gloomhaven Roleplaying Game boxed set, which comes with a rulebook and cards needed to create custom characters for a roleplaying game that still uses Gloomhaven's classic character system, the second edition of Gloomhaven, and a massive set of miniatures with specific boxes meant to replace the cardboard stand-ins found in various Gloomhaven related games.

For those who haven't played Gloomhaven, the $130 pledge level for Gloomhaven Second Edition will likely be one of the most affordable price points you'll see for the game. The Gloomhaven RPG and Miniatures of Gloomhaven boxes are meant for Gloomhaven veterans, but you can still check out the elaborate campaign here.