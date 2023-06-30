Alan Wake 2 Releases New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Alan Wake II is finally arriving later this year, and developer Remedy Entertainment has released a new behind-the-scenes video about the game's development. The video starts out discussing the original game, and how it borrowed inspiration from Twin Peaks, as well as the works of Stephen King. In the video, the developers reveal that players can expect similar for the sequel, and that the idea for this game has "lived in Sam [Lake]'s brain for 13 years." For fans of the original game, the video offers a compelling look at the world that Remedy is building.

The new behind-the-scenes video can be found below.

In the video, director Sam Lake discusses how the horror genre has been significantly growing in popularity over the last few years, and how that was the "missing puzzle piece" in getting the sequel off the ground. It's understandable why that would be, as sales for the first game started quite slowly. However, the horror genre's current level of popularity could help the game attract a lot more attention. Over the last few years, horror films have been seeing a renaissance at the box office, and horror games like the recent remake of Resident Evil 4 have been hugely successful.

Lake goes on to reveal that Remedy Entertainment has had concepts for the sequel between every game the studio has released over the last 13 years. However, Lake feels that the current concept is "the most interesting an ambitious one out of all those concepts." After all this time, it will be interesting to see if Alan Wake II can deliver on the hype. Alan Wake has a passionate following, and fans are excited to see if the sequel can deliver an experience even better than the previous game. One thing that's evident from the video is that Remedy Entertainment is excited to finally have the opportunity to tell this story. With Alan Wake II set to release on October 17th, fans won't have to wait too much longer to see how things turn out!

