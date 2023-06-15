Alan Wake 2 Length Revealed

Alan Wake 2's length has been revealed. Alan Wake 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, largely because fans have waited so long for it. The first game was released in 2010 as an Xbox 360 exclusive and later came to PC, it was received very well as it was unique, had a really campy, but fun sense of style, and was just a well told story. However, it failed to sell well enough for Microsoft to sign off on a sequel. Because Microsoft held on to the rights for years, a sequel was unable to be greenlit until Remedy got the rights back and shopped the concept around, eventually securing funding from Epic Games. With that said, Alan Wake 2 is nearly here and it sounds like we'll get a game that's worth the wait.

After such a long wait, fans don't want a game that's going to be just a handful of hours long. Thankfully, it sounds like it'll be pretty meaty. Remedy told WCCFTech that the game is currently clocking in at being over 20 hours long, though it will depend on your skill level. Remedy noted this number could change as content is still being added to the game. However, the game is somewhat non-linear, so there's room for you to probably stretch things out a bit. Alan Wake 2 is also expected to receive DLC at a later date.

ComicBook.com's Logan Moore got to attend a preview for the game and had nothing but glowing things to say about it: "Alan Wake 2 is hands-down one of my most anticipated games for the remainder of the year. While I was already greatly looking forward to this sequel as a fan, after seeing AW2 in action, my excitement has ratcheted up tenfold. This looks like it has the chance to be Remedy's best and most inventive game ever. And considering how many fantastic titles the studio has released over the span of nearly three decades, that's really saying something."

Alan Wake 2 will release on October 17th, 2023 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.