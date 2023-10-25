Alan Wake 2 Launch Trailer Revealed

Prior to its release in only two days, Remedy Entertainment has today revealed its launch trailer for Alan Wake 2. Originally announced back in 2021, new footage for Alan Wake 2 has continued to come about in droves over the past few months. Now, with the game finally on the precipice of release, Remedy has given eager fans one last glimpse of what they can expect from this long-awaited sequel.

Clocking in at nearly two minutes, this final trailer for Alan Wake 2 gives a broad overview of the game's narrative and highlights its two main protagonists, Alan Wake and Saga Anderson. This video prominently features both new gameplay footage and clips from various cutscenes, all of which look pretty stunning from a visual aspect. Remedy seems to have also recycled some past footage from previous gameplay trailers in this one for launch, which means that the video doesn't seem to spoil anything for fans who are trying to go in as blind as possible.

As for its release, Alan Wake 2 will launch on Friday, October 27, and will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Epic Games Store. Unlike many other titles, Alan Wake 2 will be available only in a digital capacity and won't receive a physical version in stores for the time being. Despite this downside, the digital-only release has allowed the game to retail for only a $49.99 price.

What Is Alan Wake 2 About?

(Photo: Remedy)

"A string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls, a small-town community surrounded by Pacific Northwest wilderness. Saga Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent with a reputation for solving impossible cases arrives to investigate the murders. Anderson's case spirals into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that starts to come true around her.

Alan Wake, a lost writer trapped in a nightmare beyond our world, writes a dark story in an attempt to shape the reality around him and escape his prison. With a dark horror hunting him, Wake is trying to retain his sanity and beat the devil at his own game.

Anderson and Wake are two heroes on two desperate journeys in two separate realities, connected at heart in ways neither of them can understand: reflecting each other, echoing each other, and affecting the worlds around them.

Fueled by the horror story, supernatural darkness invades Bright Falls, corrupting the locals and threatening the loved ones of both Anderson and Wake. Light is their weapon—and their safe haven — against the darkness they face. Trapped in a sinister horror story where there are only victims and monsters, can they break out to be the heroes they need to be?"

Features