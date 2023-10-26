Alan Wake 2 Critically Acclaimed Metacritic Score Revealed

Alan Wake 2 reviews are starting to go live, which in turn has revealed an early Metacritic score for the game. To this end, the game has three different scores depending on the platform; PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The latter of these platforms, the PC version, is currently the highest-rated with a 92 on Metacritic. This is based on 22 critic reviews posted to Metacritic. Meanwhile, the PS5 version keeps switching back and forth between a score of 89 and 90 based, so far, on 27 critic reviews. And at the moment of writing this, the Xbox Series X|S versions don't have a Metacritic score as only two critic reviews have been posted for the game.

To put these numbers into context, they are much higher than the first game. When Remedy Entertainment released Alan Wake back in 2010 via the Xbox 360 and PC, both versions garnered an 83 on Metacritic. That said, there's time for this gap to shorten as more reviews surface online and are published in the coming days. Typically, over time, as more reviews are posted, a game's scores will change, and typically dip. It's rare for said scores to rise over time, however, when they do dip it's usually never by more than a few points. That said, we will be sure to update this post as more reviews for the game populate Metacritic and change its various scores.

About the Game + Trailer:

"A string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls, a small-town community surrounded by Pacific Northwest wilderness," reads an official blurb about the game. "Saga Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent, arrives to investigate. Meanwhile, Alan Wake, a lost writer trapped in a nightmare beyond our world, writes a dark story in an attempt to shape the reality around him and escape his prison. Anderson and Wake are two heroes on two desperate journeys in two separate realities, connected at heart in ways neither of them can understand. Trapped in a sinister horror story where there are only victims and monsters, can they break out to be the heroes they need to be?"

Alan Wake 2 is set to release worldwide on October 27 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it releases, it will cost $59.99. And this will be the only way to play the long-awaited sequel, as it's not going to be available via any subscription services when it launches.