New Alan Wake 2 Update Released for Xbox, PS5, and PC

A new update for Alan Wake 2 has today been released by Remedy Entertainment across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Since launching at the end of October, Remedy has slowly been pushing out new patches to improve various bugs and other issues found in AW2. Now, that trend has continued once again, although the latest patch for Alan Wake 2 is by far the smallest one that has been seen so far.

As a whole, this new update for Alan Wake 2 only fixes a few small issues. For the most part, this patch looks to resolve two minor bugs with the missions Local Girl and Room 665. Outside of this, Remedy has also resolved one of the most problematic issues on Xbox Series X and S consoles tied to audio being cut out in certain instances. Remedy says it hasn't fully fixed this error on Xbox just yet, but it promises to do so in a future update.

Speaking of the future, Remedy has already given fans an outline of where it will be taking Alan Wake 2 in the months ahead. For starters, a new game update is expected to arrive before the end of 2023 and will add both New Game Plus and Photo Mode to the experience. Moving into 2024, Remedy then has two expansions for Alan Wake 2 that it will be releasing. The first of these two DLC packs is titled "Night Springs" and will arrive at some point during the spring. The second expansion is titled "Lake House" and doesn't have a specified release window just yet.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Alan Wake 2 update below.

Alan Wake 2 Update Patch Notes

General

(Xbox Series) -A workaround fix for the issue where the audio cut out intermittently in the Prologue. We are expecting a full fix for this issue in an upcoming update.

Missions

ROOM 665:

-Fixed an issue (again) with the Echo scene not aligning and unlocking correctly (this was fixed in the previous update, but Echo hell still persisted)

LOCAL GIRL:

-Fixed an issue with a mouse (with a big presence) blocking progress.