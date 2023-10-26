Alan Wake 2 Will Get New Game+ and Photo Mode After Launch

Alan Wake 2 will be getting some extra free content after launch. Alan Wake 2 is finally here and fans are eager to dig into it. After 13 years of waiting, the game has finally arrived and it will hopefully resolve the first game's many mysteries and lingering threads. Alan Wake may not have sold gangbusters upon release in 2010, but it didn't stop it from developing a strong, successful cult following that demanded a sequel. Unfortunately, it would take over a decade to make it happen... but it has happened and everyone is buzzing with excitement about it!

Alan Wake 2 officially releases tomorrow and today, you will start to see reviews for the game go live across various outlets (ComicBook's is coming soon!). However, Alan Wake 2 is planning a bunch of content post-launch. On top of getting big story DLC in 2024, Alan Wake 2 will also get some free bonus content in the coming weeks. Remedy has announced that players can expect New Game+ and a photo mode in the near future. New Game+ will be called "Final Draft" and Remedy noted to reviewers that it's expected to arrive about a month after the game's release. This is subject to change, however. The mode will carry over all of your unlocked weapons from the base game, include a new, harder difficulty, a new alternate narrative with new video content for TVs, and more. You can view the full, official breakdown from Remedy below.

Alan Wake 2 New Game+ Details

Retain all unlocked weapons, Charms and Words of Power upgrades

New Nightmare difficulty level

New alternative narrative including six new Manuscript pages and new video content in specific TVs in the Dark Place...

A few other surprises...

As of right now, we have no idea if there will be any other free updates or DLCs for Alan Wake 2. However, this is a solid start and it's rare to see a big single-player game supported in this kind of way nowadays. With two big story expansions coming in 2024 and free updates like this, it's clear Remedy is doing its best to make sure players get a bang for their buck.