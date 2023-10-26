Alan Wake 2 DLC Expansion Packs Detailed

Alan Wake 2 will get two big expansions and Remedy has already shared the first details of what they will entail ahead of the game's release. Alan Wake 2 is one of those games that fans assumed would never happen. The first game was a critical darling and spawned a cult-classic following after it failed to attract enough sales to get a sequel. Alan Wake suffered the unfortunate fate of releasing alongside Red Dead Redemption, one of Rockstar's best selling games of all-time and it dominated the talk in the industry at the time. However, those who played Alan Wake championed it and hoped to see the game's cliffhanger ending resolved. Unfortunately, a sequel never got further than a proof of concept in the early 2010s and Remedy moved on to other projects. A decade later, however, the sequel was revived and announced.

Now, after all these years, Alan Wake 2 releases tomorrow and it's really damn good. While we have no idea if an Alan Wake 3 will happen, Alan's story will not stop tomorrow. Alan Wake 2 is set to get a variety of DLCs, both paid and premium, and Remedy shared the first details on what the two big expansions will include. The first one, Night Springs, is slated to release late spring 2024 (subject to change) and its follow-up expansion, The Lakehouse, has no release window at the moment. You can view the descriptions for the two Alan Wake 2 DLC packs below.

Alan Wake 2 Expansion 1 – Night Springs – Late Spring 2024 (subject to change)

Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories... in Night Springs. Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional tv-show set in the world of Alan Wake.

Alan Wake 2 Expansion 2 – The Lake House – Release Window TBD

The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research...until something goes wrong. Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again.

It sounds like one will be more standalone and be a fun adventure in the Alan Wake universe, akin to that of the digital spin-off game, Alan Wake's American Nightmare. Night Springs is essentially a parody or homage to The Twilight Zone, so we may see some pretty wild new stories. The Lake House, on the other hand, may be a proper continuation of Alan Wake 2 and possibly lean more into the connected elements of Remedy's universe with a focus on the Control series. Only time will tell, but it sounds like Remedy is going to keep us fed for a good long while after Alan Wake 2 releases. Hopefully, the game will do well enough and we can get a third game, assuming Remedy has ideas for one.