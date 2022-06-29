Alice Is Missing Roleplaying Game Being Developed Into Movie

Paramount Pictures is developing a movie based on the silent roleplaying game Alice Is Missing. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news that Paramount will adapt the popular and award-winning roleplaying game, with Becca Gleason attached to direct and co-write the movie. Gleason most recently was a writer and consulting producer on Amazon's new series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Joining Gleason is Alice Is Missing creator Spenser Starke. Game designer Ivan Van Norman and Christopher De La Rosa, both of whom are involved with Alice Is Missing publisher Hunters Entertainment will co-produce the film, along with Temple Hill, the production company behind Twilight and The Fault in Our Stars.

Alice Is Missing is a silent roleplaying game in which players solely communicate via text messages. The game involves the disappearance of Alice Briarwood, a local teen living in Silent Falls. Each player assumes the identity of a different person in Alice's life as they work together to solve Alice's disappearance. Alice Is Missing won the 2021 Ennie Award for Best Game, given out annually to the top roleplaying tabletop game. Starke also designed the popular magic-themed RPG Kids on Brooms and previously was a writer, director, and producer, working as creative lead on projects with Battlebots, Shark Week, Discovery, Group Nine Media, and 100 Thieves.

Notably, Alice Is Missing creator Starke is currently the game designer for Darrington Press, the tabletop publishing arm of Critical Role. Van Norman is the head of Darrington Press and the co-owner of Alice is Missing publisher Hunters Entertainment.

This marks the second tabletop roleplaying game in development by Paramount. The studio is also putting the finishing touches on Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a new blockbuster movie set in the Dungeons & Dragons world of the Forgotten Realms. That movie is due to come out on March 3, 2023.