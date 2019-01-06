New 2019 ‘Alien’ Game Starring Amanda Ripley Seemingly Teased Again

Last week, the official Alien twitter account seemingly teased a new Alien game starring Amanda Ripley. Now, a few days later, it’s back with another tease.

Thankfully this time there’s a little bit more information, though none of the concrete variety. But according to the new tease, it looks like an Alien game with Amanda Ripley at protagonist will release sometime this year.

The teaser also reveals that whatever this is, it will take place on Nostromo, which is the setting of the original 1979 Alien film.

40 years ago, the Nostromo disappeared… In 2019, Amanda Ripley will uncover the secrets it left behind — no matter what. #AmandaRipley #ReadPlayWatch #January pic.twitter.com/N5XybNB1Tj — Alien (@AlienAnthology) January 5, 2019

So, what is this a teaser for? Well, the most common theory is that it’s for a sequel to 2014’s survival-horror game Alien: Isolation, which was developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega. The reason people think this is because of Amanda Ripley’s involvement — as she was the protagonist of Isolation.

This also could be for Alien: Blackout, a new Alien game reportedly coming this year. The game has yet to be officially revealed, but it has been confirmed to exist. However, we don’t know much about it other than it’s multiplayer-focused and a shooter. In other words, why Amanda Ripley would be the face of it, isn’t exactly obvious.

The third option is this has no involvement with Alien: Isolation, but also isn’t Alien: Blackout, but rather a brand-new Alien game with Amanda Ripley at the helm. This seems the most unlikely though.

And lastly, it’s possible this isn’t for a game at all, but some type of mixed-media release. The tagline for both teasers reads “Read. Watch. Play.” You technically do all of these things in a video game, but it nonetheless is a very strange tagline for a game, if that is indeed what it is.

All of this is to say, don’t get to attached to the idea that this is for some brand-new Alien game. This seems the case, but at the moment, we know nothing worth betting your house on.

Anyway, feel free to leave comment letting us know what you think is being teased.