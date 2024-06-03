Diablo 4 Announces One-Year Anniversary Event

Diablo 4 launched last summer to rave reviews and great sales numbers. In the months that followed, the developers at Blizzard have launched four seasons full of new content for players to dive into, though the results have not always been up to expectations. With Diablo 4's first anniversary coming up soon, the team has announced a top-part event that's set to kick off later this month. And Diablo Immortal fans will also be able to get in on the fun as the developers are celebrating the mobile game's second anniversary alongside the D4 event.

Diablo 4 First Anniversary Details

Blizzard's first-anniversary event is called the March of the Goblins. From June 6th to the 13th, players will notice an influx of Treasure Goblins in Diablo 4. That, of course, means players will have the chance to jump in and farm a ton of loot, especially in Dungeons where rumors claim players will be running into packs of Treasure Goblins. Additionally, players can head into the Shop and claim several free gifts, including two new mount cosmetics and several weapon skins.

On top of the cosmetics and Treasure Goblins, players will also enjoy another round of the Mother's Blessing. If you haven't participated in previous events, this boon gives players a boost to both Experience and Gold rates, making it an excellent time to level up seasonal characters. Remember, these boosts are multiplicative, which means you can bump those boosts up even further to start flying through levels.

Diablo Immortal March of the Goblins

The Diablo Immortal version of the March of the Goblins also kicks off on June 6th and runs through June 20th. This is the second anniversary of the mobile game, and players can earn a ton of rewards throughout the event. Players will also be able to take on challenges like the Trial of Plunder and the Gold-Cursed Goliath boss fight. Of course, those tough fights will also pay out with big rewards if you're able to take them down, so it's definitely worth logging in and testing your mettle.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Diablo Immortal is available on mobile devices. Remember, the anniversary events kick off on June 6th and you'll have until June 20th to claim all the rewards and take on the many challenges.