‘Alien vs. Predator’ Football Game Concept for Sega Genesis Unearthed

If you thought a football video game based on Alien vs. Predator is a wild concept, you would be correct. Thanks to the National Videogame Museum’s recent discovery, we get to see just how wild that concept really is.

The National Videogame Museum recently uncovered an old concept for a Sega Genesis video game that would see the Alien and Predator face off in the sport of American football.

We unearthed these concepts for a canceled Alien vs Predator Football game for the Sega Genesis…and you have to see it to believe it. In “Cosmic Hard Bowl” the Aliens and Predators would settle their conflict through, yes, AMERICAN FOOTBALL. #nvmusa pic.twitter.com/TjPYI9id1V — National Videogame Museum (@nvmusa) March 12, 2019

“We unearthed these concepts for a cancelled Alien vs. Predator Football game for the Sega Genesis… and you have to see it to believe it,” the National Videogame Museum said. “In ‘Cosmic Hard Bowl’ the Aliens and Predators would settle their conflict through, yes, AMERICAN FOOTBALL.”

Well, we see it, and we kind of want it. In fact, we’re not alone, as many gamers replied to the tweet with the same sentiment:

this would hands down be the best video game ever made — TS | SSJ3 | Mugman (@mugmannn) March 12, 2019

Forget Madden. I wan next gen AvP Football. PS5 Launch — robotic (@milesdyson) March 12, 2019

Why the fresh hell wasn’t this approved, when this could have been the best game on the Sega Genesis??? — 🐶 Camwoodstock 🌺 (@Camwoodstock) March 12, 2019

You can’t be putting a regular human helmet on a xenomorph. The helmet needs to be a lot longer at the back. I don’t know how long exactly but definitely longer than a human helmet. Right now it just makes me feel uneasy, like that’s just not safe at all. Like, not even a little. — Scott Nolan (@scttnln) March 12, 2019

You know, that’s a great point. Why is there a normal helmet on a Xenomorph? That seems irresponsible at best. Then again, this video game appears that it was to take place in 2702, so who knows where safety regulations will be at that time. Either way, this would have been quite to the interesting title to arrive during the 1990’s.

What do you think about this? Would you love to see an Alien vs. Predator football game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

