Aliens: Dark Descent Announced at Summer Game Fest

Aliens: Dark Descent, a new game in the iconic sci-fi horror series, has been announced at Summer Game Fest. The Alien series has a long-running history within gaming, both good and bad. Some of the most notable examples come from games like Aliens: Colonial Marines, a game that was torn apart by fans and critics alike for being a complete disaster. It was meant to be the first-person shooter Alien fans had been craving for years, but fell apart at the seams and was widely ridiculed as one of the worst AAA games ever made. After that, Alien: Isolation came along and helped redefine the horror space by creating a true, terrifying experience of being chased by a Xenomorph across a ship throughout a lengthy story. Finally, last year, Aliens: Fireteam Elite helped fulfill some of what Colonial Marines failed to deliver on, except in third-person. Players could take on hordes of aliens in co-op and rip them apart with tech, big guns, and much more.

At Summer Game Fest, Tindalos Interactive announced Aliens: Dark Descent, which appears to be a real-time strategy shooter, almost in the same way as X-Com. The game's trailer paints a dark picture of what marines are burdened with in the Alien universe. As of right now, there aren't too many details on the game, but players will command a larger squad and experience an all-new, original story within the Alien universe. The game is currently slated to release sometime in 2023.

"The entire team at Tindalos is dedicated to delivering a gaming experience faithful to the spirit of the Alien franchise, and adding its own, never-seen-before elements to this iconic universe," said Romain Clavier, CEO & Creative Director at Tindalos Interactive. "The gameplay we have developed is unique, inspired from our favorite tactical and CRPG games and packaged in nerve-wracking, real-time action. Translating from film to our game the sheer terror caused by the deadliest species known to man was quite a challenge, but I'm confident most of you will end up in strung-out shape – as Hicks himself would say."

Aliens: Dark Descent shows that Disney and 20th Century Fox are clearly making a strong effort to keep the Alien franchise alive, even though there hasn't been a new film in the series in a long time. Whether or not this is the kind of game some fans want remains to be seen, but it looks like another unique take on the iconic franchise.

