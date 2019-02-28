All ‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Map Changes

A new season is here, which means a ton of new map changes for Epic Games’ beloved battle royale title: Fortnite. From a raging volcano, to a much more tropical feel, there are quite a few new places for players to explore with a much warmer season ahead.

For a brief overview, here are the new map changes summarized below:

Lazy Lagoon

Volcano

Sunny Steps

The Block

Tilted Towers (again)

Pirate Forts

Salty Springs

Weird, wooden animals

and more

Lazy Lagoon

if you know where Lazy Links used to be, then you know where Lazy Lagoon in. Keeping with the pirate them, a battle-ready ship can be found with a lush forest protecting the surrounding area. We think this is Epic Games’ version of a “Glow up,” but we can’t be sure.

Volcano

If you want to scale the volcano for yourself, you’re going to want to head to the pretty hard-to-miss area between where Tomato Temple and Wailing Woods were last season. The throne on the side of the volcano that you’ll see once you get there presumably belongs to the prisoner, which is a huge focus point for this season.

Sunny Steps

Since The Block has moved, the Sunny Steps heavily influenced by Mayan culture can be found where the original Block was. If you’re dropping in for the first time, plan north and then head east. This is another one of those landmarks that are pretty hard to miss.

The Block

The Block can now be found where the motel was previously, which is northwest on the map, west of Lazy Lagoon. It’s easy to see from the Battle Bus, but just in case you can find it on the eastern most part of the D2 quadrand.

Tilted Towers (again)

Tilted Towers just can’t catch a break. Every season it’s destroyed, rebuilt, destroyed again. Repairs are once more underway as the new season kicks off as the familiar battleground hot with enemy player activity recovers once more.

Other Changes

Other changes include Pirate Forts, which can be found all over the map, as well as the “broke house” being completely renovated in Salty Springs. Large wooden animals that would make Troy have flashbacks have also appeared throughout the new map in addition to some vehicles in-game being given a pirate’s makeover, a mountain with an RV structure ontop of it to make it look like a crown, a few littered house redesigns, and a new hot spring close to Lazy Lagoon.

The new season is now live, you can learn more about what’s new right here with the season 8 patch notes.