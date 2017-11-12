All New PlayStation Games Releasing Next Week

As this week comes to a close, a new week begins and with it a slew of new titles for gamers to enjoy. This coming week brings with it quite a few games to be excited about – a little Star Wars action, some nostalgia, a little something-something for the anime crowd, and more. In order to make things just a little bit easier as the hectic holiday season gears up to begin.

Star Wars Battlefront II – November 14

Arguably one of the most anticipated releases is the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II. Many are excited to see just how EA delivered on their promise to make right what its predecessor got wrong. With a stunning single-player storyline featuring the empowering Commander Iden Versio, and a multiplayer experience that brings the splitting off franchise all together, it’s one title that many can’t wait for.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – November 17th

Other one that many are interested seeing isn’t a new title on its on – in fact, it’s a VR re-imagining of a beloved RPG: Skyrim. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will transform how players see the world of Tamriel by immersing the Dragonborn fans entirely into the world of virtual reality. True to the original game, the VR adaptation brings the solid story, and its expansion, alive in an all new way.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – November 14th

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 brings Marvel fans a fun new way to experience some of their favourite heroes. What better way to do that than getting down on some world savin’ within the colourful universe of LEGO!? The next title brings in some of the rarer fan-favourites, including the newer additions to the universe such as Spider-Gwen and GwenPool!

