Alone in the Dark Spotlight Stream Scheduled for May 25

Publisher THQ Nordic's Alone in the Dark is set to be something of a return to form for the series. After the disappointment that was Alone in the Dark: Illumination, the upcoming reboot is trying to take the series back to its survival horror roots while taking inspiration from the recent Resident Evil remakes. We got our first look at the game during THQ Nordic's 2022 Showcase, but on May 25 we're set to dive a bit deeper into the game via THQ's Alone in the Dark spotlight.

In the teaser posted to Twitter, THQ says that this mini-showcase will "illuminate some of the mysteries that shroud Alone in the Dark." That likely means we'll be getting either story details or a more in-depth look at the gameplay. Either way, this spotlight should tell us quite a bit about how Alone in the Dark is approaching this reboot. The early footage has certainly had a good vibe that fits the direction THQ is targeting, but we haven't seen too much of how it actually plays. Hopefully, this spotlight changes that.

Allow us to illuminate some of the mysteries that shroud Alone in the Dark!



Join us on May 25 at 5 PM PST / May 26 at 2 AM CEST for our #AloneInTheDark Spotlight.#ReturnToDerceto pic.twitter.com/2w8PhIsEzc — Alone in the Dark (@AITDGame) May 23, 2023

What we do know about Alone in the Dark is limited. It's using the same over-the-shoulder perspective players are familiar with from the Resident Evil remakes. They haven't made it clear if the magic seen in Illumination will also be coming over, but we have seen the player character using guns and melee for combat. We also know that, similar to Resident Evil 2 Remake, the game will follow two different characters. Perhaps the spotlight will show us if Alone in the Dark will have dual playthroughs like that game as well.

It's also worth noting that the Alone in the Dark spotlight is happening the day after the PlayStation Showcase, meaning it should serve as a good supplement to that event for horror fans. It's also possible that Alone in the Dark might pop up at Sony's show and then get a true deep dive the next day. Either way, it's going to be a good time to see the games we'll be playing this fall and beyond.