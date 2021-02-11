Alpha Betas Trailer Released

Alpha Betas, a new animated show starring YouTubers, has released its first official trailer. The show, which is animated by Starburns Industries, stars Evan "VanossGaming" Fong, Marcel "BasicallyIDoWrk" Cunningham, Tyler "I AM WILDCAT" Wine, and Brian "Terroriser" Hanby as a team of gamers tasked with fixing world-ending problems inside of video games in a way that nobody else can. The pilot episode, which the trailer includes footage from, is set to premiere on March 13th over on VanossGaming's YouTube channel.

"Video games are powering the world thanks to a massive, top-secret CIA program," an official description of Alpha Betas reads. "In the comedic style of Rick & Morty meets Westworld, Alpha Betas follows an elite virtual strike force of four top gamers as they drop into the virtual realms of video games to fix potentially world-ending issues. Known as the Alpha Team, these four willfully reckless and dangerously arrogant guys are the tip of a five-hundred billion dollar US Government spear, sent to be heroes in high-octane pixelated worlds."

You can check out the poster for Alpha Betas below:

(Photo: 3BLACKDOT)

As noted above, Alpha Betas is set to premiere on VanossGaming's YouTube channel on March 13th. It is currently unclear just how many episodes might be planned, and the announcement of the trailer notes that whatever comes next will be "heavily influenced" by the response to the first episode. The animation is provided by Starburns Industries, and the showrunners for the title are Chris Bruno and David Lee (Human Discoveries). Other voices featured in the show include Paget Brewster, Stephanie Beatriz, Chris Parnell, Brent Morin, and John DiMaggio. You can check out all of our previous coverage of YouTube right here.

What do you think of the new trailer for Alpha Betas? Are you excited to check the show out when it premieres on March 13th? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!