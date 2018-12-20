Fan-Made Frank Reynolds Video Hilariously Describes ‘Overwatch’ Heroes

If you’re a fan of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, then you know that Frank Reynolds is a gift from the gods and we don’t deserve him. When we stumbled upon this fan-made video about how this character would describe Overwatch heroes from Blizzard’s hit FPS, it was just too good not to share.

I just have to say, his description of Genji is perfect. The “I need healing” spammer is kind of just … there. But nothing beats the “not in a sexual way” Doomfist description – I will never be able to see a Doomfist main the same way ever again. And who knew Mei liked Monster Energy Drink so much?! No I!

But seriously, it’s a hilarious video mashing up funny voicelines from the show and it really shouldn’t be taken seriously at all. We cover a lot of Overwatch news including patch notes and game-breaking glitches, sometimes it’s nice to let our our hidden Hanzo rage in the form of funny (and totally accurate) fan-made videos.

What was your favorite Frank Reynolds rendition? Did he hit the nail on the Reaper, or was his Winston gurgles too good to beat? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

