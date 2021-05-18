Amazon Addresses New World's Microtransactions

✖

In a recent update to the alpha build of New World, Amazon added a storefront, suggesting that the final game will include microtransactions. Naturally, this has prompted a lot of concern from players, as microtransactions can be problematic depending on their implementation. In a new post on Twitter, Amazon Game Studios director Rich Lawrence addressed the inclusion, revealing that microtransactions will all be cosmetic in nature at launch. According to Lawrence, players will be able to enjoy the entire MMO "without having to make store purchases." That should come as a very big relief to those interested in the game!

The Tweet from Lawrence can be found embedded below.

Please read this letter regarding the storefront testing we are currently doing in Alpha. pic.twitter.com/IucMciGWC1 — New World (@playnewworld) May 15, 2021

During testing, all storefront items will be free. Amazon has added the storefront "in order to test these items and their value." As such, none of the items or their indicated costs have been finalized. The developer is considering a battle pass for the game, but nothing concrete has been decided, as of this writing.

In the future, New World "will also test ideas on how to offer players quality of life items for mechanics like rested XP and fast travel." These will be available for purchase in the store, and obtainable in the main game. These items will be released by Amazon based on how players are progressing in the game. The developer wants to make sure that the most players possible can enjoy the end-game content.

On Twitter, some users expressed concern that these products will rush players to the end-game content. The game's official Twitter account replied to these concerns, stating that it wants to support those that don't have as much time to sink into the game. It remains to be seen whether or not this will work out the way that Amazon Game Studios intends, but it will be interesting to see how things pan out. Hopefully the final product will be something fans are happy with!

Are you looking forward to New World? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!