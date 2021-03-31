Amazon's One-Day Storage Sale: Hard Drives, SSDs, Xbox Series X
Amazon is following up on yesterday's big microSD sale with another one-day deal that features some serious storage. The lineup includes external hard drives, portable and internal SSDs, gaming drives that are compatible with the PS4 and the Xbox Series X, and more.
You can shop Amazon's entire storage sale right here until the end of the day today, March 31st. The average discount is in the 20% to 30% range, so take advantage of the sale while you can. We've highlighted some of the best deals below.
- WD 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive HDD - $151.99 (20% off)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD - $239.99 (48% off)
- Samsung SSD 860 EVO 4TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD - $379.99 (24% off)
- WD_Black 12TB D10 Game Drive for Xbox - $219.99 (27% off)
Note that Best Buy also has quite a few deals going on storage devices today. You can check out their current offerings right here.
