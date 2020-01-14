Amazon’s PNY Storage Sale Is Perfect for the Nintendo Switch

If you got a Nintendo Switch over the holidays but haven’t added additional storage, Amazon’s PNY Gold Box sale is for you. It includes 128GB and 256GB microSD cards for $15.99 (41% off – $1 off all-time low) and $32.99 (40% off / all-time low) respectively.

You can shop the entire PNY storage sale right here until the end of the day today, January 14th (or while supplies last). The sale also includes a smattering of flash drives in the $15 to $40 range and a 128GB Elite Performance SD card that’s a whopping 65% off ($15.99).

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, if you’ve been thinking about picking up an additional controller for the Nintendo Switch, you might want to go for the Pro. If you play on your TV a lot, you’re into fighting games and shooters, or you simply want a more comfortable controller, the Nintendo Switch Pro is the way to go. It has excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours).

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is also overpriced at $69.99. However, you can grab one here at Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and here on Amazon (free fast shipping for Prime members) for only $59 today.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.