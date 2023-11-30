Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games for December 2023 Revealed

A new month is nearly upon us, and for Amazon Prime subscribers, it means a new batch of free games from Prime Gaming. In total, subscribers will have 7 free games to claim, with the first one set to arrive on Thursday December 7th, and the rest coming each Thursday after. Prime Gaming is kicking things off in December with one of the biggest games of 2021, and for those that haven't gotten a chance to play it yet, next week should offer the perfect opportunity. The full list of games and their release dates can be found below:

December 7th- Deathloop (via Epic Games Store)

December 14th- Aground (via Amazon Games app)

December 14th- SeaOrama: World of Shipping (via Amazon Games app)

December 21st- Kombinera (via Epic Games Store)

December 28th- A Tiny Sticker Tale (via Amazon Games app)

December 28th- Asteroids: Recharged (via Epic Games Store)

As can be seen from the list, the games offered through Prime Gaming are redeemed in different places, which can often cause frustration. However, if users can overlook this, they can get some nice free games. This month's Prime Gaming options span various genres. Free releases like these are a great way to try something different, and subscribers might even find a new favorite by taking advantage. The free games can be found at the Prime Gaming page right here as they become available.

Deathloop

Out of all the games being offered this month, Deathloop is easily the most appealing. Debuting in 2021 on PC and PlayStation 5, the Arkane developed shooter centers on an assassin named Colt. Stuck in a time loop, Colt must assassinate 8 targets known as the Visionaries. If Colt fails to eliminate all 8 of them before midnight, time will loop, and his mission will start over again.

Deathloop was a massive critical success upon its release. The game was nominated for a number of awards that year, and received universally positive reviews. In ComicBook.com's 4.5/5 review for the game, reviewer Logan Moore called Deathloop "absolutely worth getting lost in."

Other Prime Gaming Freebies

While free games are the biggest highlight of Prime Gaming, the service also offers in-game content for various titles. As of this writing, there are a number of freebies that can be claimed by subscribers for games such as Dead by Daylight, League of Legends, and EA Sports FC 24.

Prime Gaming has also been offering free item bundles for Pokemon Go over the last few months, and the current bundle is set to expire next week. Some of these bundles have been on the weaker side, which has led some players to mock the free options. This month's bundle was definitely on the weaker side, so hopefully Niantic and Prime Gaming will follow things up with a more appealing option.

What do you think of these Prime Gaming freebies? Do you plan on snagging any of these games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!