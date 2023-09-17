Pokemon Go Players Mock "Lame" Prime Gaming Freebies

Over the last few months, Pokemon Go has offered players free item rewards through Prime Gaming. Unfortunately, many of these freebies haven't been anything to write home about, and this month has been no exception. Pokemon Go players that use Prime Gaming can now claim an item bundle that includes a Lucky Egg and an Incense. The company shared this announcement on Twitter, where reception has been overly negative. Some players called the free items "lame," while others sarcastically thanked Niantic for their generosity. While the two items can be beneficial in the game, they probably aren't worth the hassle.

The Tweet from Niantic can be found embedded below. Players that do want to redeem these free items from Prime Gaming can do so right here.

Amazon Prime members can claim a new item bundle for Oddish Research Day!



Prepare for an Oddish-ly satisfying day with an Incense and a Lucky Egg.https://t.co/1Xpmgzu85R pic.twitter.com/Ygfa7hA0gM — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 15, 2023

Pokemon Go Adventures Abound

A new season of Pokemon Go began earlier this month, titled Adventures Abound. The new season has put a big emphasis on Pokemon that first appeared in the Paldea region from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While Gimmighoul and Gholdengo were added to Pokemon Go earlier this year, Adventures Abound has significantly increased the number of Paldea Pokemon. Scarlet and Violet starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly have become common sights in the wild, as well as other new Pokemon such as Lechonk, Pawmi, and Nymble.

Scarlet and Violet's The Teal Mask DLC released a few days ago, and Pokemon Go has celebrated with new avatar items in the game's Shop. Pokemon Go players can get an outfit based on the green Festival Jinbei the player wears in The Teal Mask, as well as a new backpack and a pair of flip flops. Best of all, these new avatar items are free to all players, making them significantly better freebies than this month's Prime Gaming bundle!

Pokemon Go Galar Pokemon

With Pokemon Go putting a big focus on Paldean Pokemon, a lot of players are wondering where the rest of the Galar Pokemon are. Since Pokemon Sword and Shield's release in 2019, a handful of Galar Pokemon have made it into Pokemon Go, including Skwovet, Wooloo, and Sirfetch'd. However, the vast majority have not been added to the game, including the starters Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Niantic has not offered any information on why Galar has been skipped over for Paldea, but the most likely reason is that Niantic wanted to tie in closer with everything else currently happening in the Pokemon world. Scarlet and Violet is all over the TCG, McDonald's Happy Meals, and other merchandise right now, so it makes sense that Pokemon Go would do the same. The rest of Sword and Shield's missing Pokemon will assuredly come to Pokemon Go sometime in the future, but there's simply no way of knowing when that might happen.

