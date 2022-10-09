Deathloop Developer Confirms Connection to Dishonored

The studio behind Deathloop has confirmed that its popular first-person shooter that originally released in 2021 is indeed tied to its other major franchise, Dishonored. Since Deathloop initially launched last year, fans have been levying questions at developer Arkane Studios about a potential tie between the two properties. And while Arkane has remained quiet over this span of time, the studio has now opted to formally announce that Deathloop and Dishonored are set within the same universe.

In a recent conversation on the Xbox Podcast, Deathloop director Dinga Bakaba confirmed that the game shares the same universe as Dishonored. Specifically, Bakaba said that Deathloop is meant to take place "in one of the futures" set long after the events of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. And while this tethering between both properties wasn't meant to be blatantly noticeable, Bakaba said that the team at Arkane scattered numerous Easter eggs throughout Deathloop to tie it back in with Dishonored.

"There are a lot of clues in the game, actually," Bakaba said of Deathloop's callbacks to Dishonored. "There are some that are abused. One of them is really spoiler-y, so voila. But there are a lot of small things, and some that were under people's noses all the time, but people are just figuring out."

Even though Deathloop and the Dishonored series do share the same world, it doesn't sound like this association was always planned. Bakaba went on to say that Deathloop was never conceptualized as a spin-off to Dishonored, and instead, the ties back to Dishonored were incorporated throughout the development process. Whether or not we could see a more direct crossover between Deathloop and Dishonored in the future remains to be seen, but fans have to be happy that the studio has at least now confirmed these long-running theories.

[H/T PC Gamer]