Epic Games Store Free Download Saves You $50 on Games

Epic Games Store has not one, but two new free game downloads for users. Normally, to buy and play these two games, Epic Games Store users -- and Steam users as well -- would need to fork over $50, but between now and December 7, both PC games can be downloaded for free. To activate this offer, all you need is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing more than an email. Once downloaded, each game is yours to keep, forever. This deal is not for a limited trial or demo of the game, but the full game, and it's not locked behind any subscription service like similar offers.

The first game is Jitsu Squad, a co-op tag team beat 'em up inspired by Marvel vs Capcom. Released in March of 2022, it boasts a "Very Positive" user review rating over on Steam, with 86 percent of 155 user reviews rating the game positively. As for who released it, Tanuki Creative Studio served as both developer and publisher. Normally, it costs $19.99.

Jitsu Squad: "Jitsu Squad is a 4 player co-op beat 'em up with fast-paced cartoony action and wacky chaotic battles! It has the accessibility and classic brawler mechanics of games like Streets of Rage and Final Fight but with the speed and intensity of fighting games games such as Marvel vs. Capcom II, Dragonball FighterZ & Super Smash Bros."

The second free game debuted in the same month, but a year earlier in 2021. Developed by Komi Games Inc. and published by Forthright Entertainment, Mighty Fight Federation is a callback to 3D arena fighters of yesteryear. On Steam, it has a "Positive" rating thanks to 84 percent of 25 user reviews rating the game positively. Normally, it runs at $29.99.

Mighty Fight Federation: "Mighty Fight is a throwback to classic 3D arena fighters, but with a focus on fighting game fundamentals. Select from a roster of characters each with distinct and deep combo opportunities. Use the game's Hype mechanics to zone, evade, counter and play mind-games with your opponents. Mighty Fight combines the old with the new in a fresh competitive twist on the party-fighter genre."

Looking ahead, Epic Games Store has already revealed the next batch of free games. Between December 7 and December 14, GigaBash and Predecessor will be free for all users of the digital PC storefront. Once they go live, the deal for this week's free games will expire.