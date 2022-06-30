Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for July Revealed

With June almost over, Amazon's Prime Gaming has now revealed the free video games that are coming to the Amazon Prime subscription service in July 2022. Free video games are a regular monthly addition to Prime Gaming with availability for them as well as in-game loot for various other video games rotating on a monthly basis. For July 2022, Prime Gaming is offering four specific titles in addition to the 25 freebies also available in celebration of Prime Day. The new titles are Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fishing: North Atlantic, and Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark.

As with other subscription services offering free video games, there are some caveats to Prime Gaming's offers. First and foremost, Prime Gaming freebies require an Amazon Prime subscription to claim. Additionally, they are only available for a select period of time with July 2022's free games rotating out for a new set at the end of the month. Certain titles might also require specific digital distribution platforms like Origin, and these are all specifically for the PC platform.

Here's how Amazon's Prime Gaming describes the titles available in July:

Quick! Dr. Fred has kidnapped Sandy and is about to start experimenting on her brain! Follow Dave and his friends as they race to rescue Sandy before she donates her brains to Dr. Fred, and put your own brain to the test to solve the many mysteries of Maniac Mansion! Suzerain: Play as President Rayne in the text-based RPG, where players must lead the nation of Sordland through a looming war, rooted corruption, economic crisis and reform and more, all within the player's first term.

Play as President Rayne in the text-based RPG, where players must lead the nation of Sordland through a looming war, rooted corruption, economic crisis and reform and more, all within the player's first term. Fishing: North Atlantic: Discover the majestic world of Canadian Nova Scotia while admiring the vast diversity of ocean life. Search the ocean for gold with upgradable fishing boats and various fishing gear as you progress in your fisherman career and explore the North Atlantic.

Discover the majestic world of Canadian Nova Scotia while admiring the vast diversity of ocean life. Search the ocean for gold with upgradable fishing boats and various fishing gear as you progress in your fisherman career and explore the North Atlantic. Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark: Unfold a fully fledged RPG story as you progress through hand-crafted scenarios, controlling your own group of Arbiters, with each character being customizable from a wide selection of classes and abilities.

As noted above, Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fishing: North Atlantic, and Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark are set to be available via Prime Gaming starting tomorrow, July 1st. That's in addition to various in-game loot in various other video games. Prime Gaming, more generally, is part of the larger Amazon Prime subscription. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon's Prime Gaming right here.

What do you think of the new Prime Gaming freebies for July 2022? Are you already a member of the subscription service