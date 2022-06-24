Amazon Prime Subscribers Surprised With 25 Free Games

Amazon Prime subscribers have been surprised with not one, not two, but 25 free games, courtesy of Prime Day and Prime Gaming. While it's not Prime Day yet -- which doesn't come until July 12 -- the games have been made free ahead of the big annual commerce event, and will be free to claim until July 13, when Prime Day concludes. And that's it. There are no strings attached. Once claimed, the games are yours to keep forever, to play as little or as much as you want.

There are some upfront requirements though. For one, you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. Further, because these games come through Prime Gaming, they are all PC codes. So, if you're on console, you're out of luck. As for the games, here are all 25 of them: 10 Second Ninja X, 8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure, Addling Adventures, Bang Bang Racing, Clouds & Sheep 2, Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, Gone Viral, Hue, Manual Samuel, Metal Slug 2, Metal Unit, Pumped BMX Pro, Puzzle of the Year – 10 Pack, Rain World, Road Trip – 3 Pack, Samurai Shodown II, Serial Cleaner, The Crow's Eye, The Darkside Detective, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, and The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor.

During Prime Day, this collection of smaller games will be bolstered with some more notable freebies. More specifically, from July 12 to July 13, the following six games will also be available for free through the same means: Grid Legends, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Republic Commando.

