Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for June Revealed

Now that May is almost done, Amazon's Prime Gaming has officially announced the new titles that will be available for free to Amazon Prime subscribers in June 2022. Free games and other in-game loot are a regular feature of Prime Gaming, though availability tends to rotate on a monthly basis. In total, June 2022 will see six different video games available to claim in the form of Far Cry 4, Escape from Monkey Island, Astrologaster, Across the Grooves, Calico, and WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship.

As with other similar subscription services, there are some caveats with Amazon's Prime Gaming. They require an Amazon Prime subscription to claim, most important, and these are PC-only titles. They're also only available for a limited time and, depending on the specific video games, digital platforms like Origin could be required.

(Photo: Prime Gaming)

Here's how Amazon's Prime Gaming describes the titles available in June:

Far Cry 4 : Take on the role of Ajay Ghale and travel to Kyrat, a country soaked in tradition and violence, as players attempt to fulfill his mother's dying wish while getting caught up in a civil war along the way.

As noted above, Far Cry 4, Escape from Monkey Island, Astrologaster, Across the Grooves, Calico, and WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship are set to be available via Prime Gaming starting on June 1st. That's in addition to various in-game loot various video games. Prime Gaming, more generally, is part of the larger Amazon Prime subscription. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon's Prime Gaming right here.

Are you excited by any of the new Prime Gaming freebies? What have you thought about the service recently?