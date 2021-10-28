Amazon’s Prime Gaming Free Games for November Revealed

Like clockwork, Amazon’s Prime Gaming offers several free video games that subscribers can claim every month, and Prime Gaming today revealed the lineup of titles that will be available starting November 1st. Specifically, November’s free Prime Gaming games include Dragon Age Inquisition, Control Ultimate Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Rogue Heroes, Liberated, Puzzle Agent 2, Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers, and Secret Files: Sam Peters. That’s nine different video games, at least three of which are big beefy titles all on their own.

As with most “free” monthly video game offers, there are several caveats. First and foremost, these are only available to subscribers of Amazon Prime. Prime Gaming is just… a games-specific arm of all that Amazon Prime encompasses. Additionally, they are only available for a limited time and are specific to PC.

Here’s how Amazon’s Prime Gaming describes the titles available in November:

Dragon Age Inquisition – Players can become the hero as they are tasked with making important decisions that shape the future of Thedas. With constant wars and demonic invasions, champions must band together to lead the land of strife to victory… or fall.

Control Ultimate Edition – Developed by Remedy Entertainment, the main game and previously released expansions, including “The Foundation” and “Awe” are available in one great value package.

Rise of the Tomb Raider – Embark on an adventure into Siberia as Lara Croft in search for the legendary city of Kitezh while battling the paramilitary organization Trinity, which intends to uncover the city’s promise of immortality.

Rogue Heroes – Team up with friends to combat procedural dungeons and explore the expansive overworld full of secrets to take down the Titans and save the once peaceful land of Tasos in this 1-4 player classic adventure game with modern rogue-lite elements.

Liberated – Ignite the revolution as players lock, load, and get ready for a new kind of action adventure! Uncover a cyberpunk conspiracy against human rights in the rain-soaked city inside a paperback comic.

Puzzle Agent 2 – In this sequel to the award winning Puzzle Agent, Agent Nelson Tethers just solved the biggest case of his career. Worried that the case will languish forever unsolved, Tethers ventures back to the eerie town of Scoggins, MN to solve the mystery of “the Hidden People” once and for all.

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter – In the sequel to Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond, Dawn challenges players to face puzzles and mini games which reveal secrets that threaten to shake the core of her very existence.

BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers – Challenge friends, pick a funky car and outrun competitors with fierce driving skills and dirty tricks in the game that emanates pure arcade fun.

Secret Files: Sam Peters – Discover the truth about the Asanbosam, a mysterious creature that lurks behind the trees in Bosumtwi, a mysterious crater lake in Africa. Join journalist Sam Peters as she searches for answers behind the legends of the Ashanti people in Ghana.

As noted above, Dragon Age Inquisition, Control Ultimate Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Rogue Heroes, Liberated, Puzzle Agent 2, Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers, and Secret Files: Sam Peters are set to be available via Amazon‘s Prime Gaming starting November 1st. That’s in addition to various in-game loot for titles like League of Legends and the like. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon’s Prime Gaming right here.

What do you think about the latest batch of free video games for Amazon Prime subscribers? Do any of the Prime Gaming offers excite you particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!