Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for September Revealed

Amazon's Prime Gaming, if you were not aware, offers a selection of free games for subscribers every month on a rotating basis, and the company today revealed the lineup of titles that subscribers will be able to obtain for free once September 1st rolls around. Specifically, subscribers to Amazon Prime will be able to claim Knockout City, Sam & Max Hit the Road, Candleman The Complete Journey, Puzzle Agent, Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis, Tools Up!, and Unmemory via Prime Gaming once the new month begins.

As usual with Amazon's Prime Gaming offers, there are a number of things to keep in mind about these freebies. First off, they are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, and even then only for a limited time. These are also PC titles, and sometimes they require downloading other digital distribution platforms in order to redeem codes like EA's Origin. Even so, if you are an Amazon Prime subscribers, these are free games in addition to whatever else you might use Amazon Prime for.

Here's how Amazon's Prime Gaming describes the titles from September's offerings:

Knockout City – Developed by Velan Studios and published by Electronic Arts under the EA Originals label, Knockout City lets dodgeball enthusiasts duke it out on the court.

Sam & Max Hit the Road – Grab your nightstick, squeal like a siren, and Hit the Road with Sam & Max, Freelance Police, as they attempt to crack their toughest case in this 1993 2D deranged animated adventure.

Candleman The Complete Journey – In this unique puzzle platformer, players take on the role of a little candle who can burn for only 10 seconds, exploring a wide range of enchanted environments to seek out the distant glow.

Puzzle Agent – Created with indie comic artist Graham Annable's unique narrative and visual sensibilities, Puzzle Agent challenges, thrills and engages players in more ways than you can shake a cryptogram at!

Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis – In the sequel to the award winning adventure hit Secret Files Tunguska, the world is on the brink of disaster when players witness a murder and are thrust into the spotlight of events that encompass not only continents but also centuries.

Tools Up! – Dive into the local multiplayer game where players work together against the clock to host a wild renovation party!

Unmemory – Explore in the text driven mystery game that mixes puzzles and reading to immerse players in a noir thriller.

As noted above, Knockout City, Sam & Max Hit the Road, Candleman The Complete Journey, Puzzle Agent, Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis, Tools Up!, and Unmemory are set to be available via Amazon's Prime Gaming starting September 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon's Prime Gaming right here.

