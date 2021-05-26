Amazon Drops Surprise PS5 Restock Dividing PlayStation Fans
This morning Amazon surprised and divided PlayStation fans after dropping a PS5 restock out of nowhere. In 2021, the PS5 remains near impossible to buy. Not only is demand for the console still sky-high, but production remains constrained by component shortages and shipping complications. As a result, each PS5 restock is a bonafide event, especially when Amazon drops stock, as the retailer doesn't drop PS5 restocks as much as other retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. Due to this, each restock usually lasts a bit longer as there's more actual stock, but today all of the stock sold out in less than two minutes.
Not only did the restock sell out rapidly, but it dropped early in the morning, or in other words, while many, especially on the west coast, were sleeping. Naturally, this drove competition down, but not enough to noticeably and measurably boost the lifespan of the PS5 stock. In addition to this, some customers encountered various website issues, though this aspect of the restock seemed minimal compared to most PS5 restocks.
The early morning drop was a blessing in disguise for the early birds of the world, but many missed out on the chance as they were dreaming of buying the console. As a result, there's been plenty of celebration over on Twitter, but also plenty of disappointment and frustration.
Surprise Drop Catches Some Out
Cant wait for the day I cop a #PS5 that way I dont gotta be on my toes every time one drops like I have been😭
Like I woke up 10 mins after some dropped on amazon... I was so heated bruh...— MasterBro (@Master__Bro) May 26, 2021
Bad Time to Drop It
Hey @Walmart @Target @PlayStation @amazon How about you guys make some PS5's available outside "normal" business hours for us pleebs that have 9-5 jobs? I've had money set aside since launch, but EVERY drop happens while I'm at work. Or, ya know, make them available in stores.— Thomas Pace (@mebeksis) May 26, 2021
A Horrible Way to Start the Day
When you realized you snoozed through the PS5 restock at Amazon a couple hours ago pic.twitter.com/TanjR06a5M— Tom Ato (@G31_AT0) May 26, 2021
Early Bird Doesn't Always Get the Worm
@amazon do a better with the @Sony #PS5. I was given an error a dozen times after constantly refreshing while in stock. Now I have to wait how many more months to try again from you? I just want one for me to enjoy. Yet I see resellers were able to get 3 this morning!— John Anello (@JohnAnello) May 26, 2021
Still Going Fast
Dude trying to get a PS5 is a trial and a half. Two minutes... Amazon had them available for 2 mins this morning (around 10:20), there is no joke here, just suffering.— Nevvil Wildman (@NevvilWildman) May 26, 2021
Where Others Failed, Amazon Came Through
If my PS5 order really goes through my man is going to have the best Father’s Day ever lol. He put a ring on it for Mother’s Day so it’s only fair 😂. After Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy and Target let me down.. AMAZON came thru! FINALLY got one. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9vg28rFhl8— Destiny. (@hesy_chia) May 26, 2021
Double Digits, Courtesy of Amazon
Snagged another PS5 from Amazon for a friend in Arizona. Make that somewhere in the neighborhood of 10 PS5s snagged for friends....doing the gamer Lord’s work! pic.twitter.com/omjsl2dboT— Enginerd (@EnginerdPlays) May 26, 2021
Pure Luck
Secured another ps5 from Amazon just now off pure luck 😂😭— Jardani (@JohnnyGiuseppe_) May 26, 2021
Copped and Coming Tomorrow
As long as Amazon doesn't cancel my order from overselling or something silly, I just bought a ps5 and it is scheduled for delivery tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/15sDm0u2I4— GingaNinja (@GingaNinja4515) May 26, 2021