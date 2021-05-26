Amazon Drops Surprise PS5 Restock Dividing PlayStation Fans

This morning Amazon surprised and divided PlayStation fans after dropping a PS5 restock out of nowhere. In 2021, the PS5 remains near impossible to buy. Not only is demand for the console still sky-high, but production remains constrained by component shortages and shipping complications. As a result, each PS5 restock is a bonafide event, especially when Amazon drops stock, as the retailer doesn't drop PS5 restocks as much as other retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. Due to this, each restock usually lasts a bit longer as there's more actual stock, but today all of the stock sold out in less than two minutes.

Not only did the restock sell out rapidly, but it dropped early in the morning, or in other words, while many, especially on the west coast, were sleeping. Naturally, this drove competition down, but not enough to noticeably and measurably boost the lifespan of the PS5 stock. In addition to this, some customers encountered various website issues, though this aspect of the restock seemed minimal compared to most PS5 restocks.

The early morning drop was a blessing in disguise for the early birds of the world, but many missed out on the chance as they were dreaming of buying the console. As a result, there's been plenty of celebration over on Twitter, but also plenty of disappointment and frustration.