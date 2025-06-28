Steam Makes Old-School Game Free for Everyone

An old-school game — at least in terms of style — is now free for all Steam users on PC for a limited time. More specifically, Steam users have until July 1 to grab the PC game in question for free. Those on Steam Deck, specifically, can redeem the offer but they may run into issues running the game on the handheld Valve machine. We don’t know for sure though as the game’s Steam listing does not specify whether the game is “Unsupported” versus “Playable” or “Verified.” Rather, Steam Deck compatibility is simply listed as “Unknown.”

As for the new free Steam game in question, it is 2017 release Next Jump: Shmup Tactics from developer Post Mortem Pixels and publisher GrabTheGames. And according to Steam user reviews, the turn-based, tactics shoot ’em up is pretty good. On Steam, the game has a “Very Positive” rating thanks to 81 percent approval rating.

Now, the Steam game in question normally only costs $3.99 so this isn’t the biggest amount of savings in the world. That said, for those on a very tight budget who are looking for something new to play, it is a nice surprise, especially for those who are also a fan of old-school games.

“Next Jump is a turn-based, tactics shoot ’em up. Do space-jumps on procedurally generated boards and chase the vicious Dragons who stole all the stock of Beverage from the Galaxy,” reads an official elevator pitch of the free Steam game.

“An unexpectedly cool tactical game with an original presentation. The developers managed to mix elements of tactics and arcade shooter,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews.

Another user review of the game adds: “Well now, it’s time to review yet another roguelike… or is it a turn-based strategy game? Bullet-hell? Yep, Next Jump: Shmup Tactics is all three of these things at once. These genres seem like they absolutely should not go together… it sounds totally nonsensical. But not only is the combination viable, but it works out really well here.”

Those that decide to check out this new free Steam game should prepare for a shorter experience. There is unfortunately insufficient data on how precisely long the game is, but most user reviews indicate it is a couple hours long at maximum.

