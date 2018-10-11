‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Switch Bundles Are Live On Amazon

Amazon likes to take their sweet time when it comes to getting big gaming releases up for pre-order, and the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle is no exception. Still, if you were waiting on Amazon to come through, today is the day. The bundle is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $359.99 with shipping slated for November 2nd. If it sells out there, you can fall back on Walmart and Best Buy.

The bundle comes complete with a branded dock, Joy-Cons, and a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that won’t be valid until the game launches on December 7th. The bundle is also covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, the classic Nintendo GameCube controller and adapter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is also set to launch on November 2nd. The adapter is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $19.99. The controller itself is available to pre-order here for an additional $29.99. Both are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee.

If you already own a Nintendo Switch, you can pre-order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Amazon until December 7th with a $10 Prime credit. Again, the game is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee. You also have the option of pre-ordering the Ultimate Special Edition for $139.99, which includes the game, a steelbook case, and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate edition of the Pro Controller.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.