‘American Ninja Warrior’ Game Revealed, Coming In March

Everyone loves a good ‘ol fashioned competition and that’s exactly what the hit reality show American Ninja Warrior gave us on TV. Well, now that same challenge is coming to gamers everywhere on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the form of a brand new game.

“American Ninja Warrior has continuously grown in popularity over the past 10 seasons and we are thrilled to partner with NBCUniversal to bring fans an authentic and action-packed American Ninja Warrior experience on gaming consoles for the first time,” said Tim Flaherty, Partner at GameMill Entertainment, in a recent recent release. “We are excited to unveil the many challenging and fun features in the coming months, which are designed to allow players to step into the shoes of their very own American Ninja Warrior competitor.”

“Millions of fans around the world have been inspired and entertained by American Ninja Warrior since it first debuted and it has transformed into an unrivaled pop culture phenomenon,” said Chris Heatherly, EVP, Games & Digital Platforms at Universal. “American Ninja Warrior Challenge lets players test their strength and endurance on iconic obstacle courses to become the ultimate Ninja competitor.”

Fans of the show will recognize hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila as the commentators for the game itself making the experience all the more authentic! You can also check out a small teaser in the video at the top of the article.

“Begin your quest to achieve Total Victory with the action-packed obstacle course competition game, American Ninja Warrior Challenge,” reads the video’s official description. “Do you have the strength and endurance to jump, swing, and sprint your way to hitting the buzzer at the end? Race against the clock with your friends and family while testing your skills in couch multi-player or take on the challenging career mode. Those who successfully complete the city courses move on to the finals will face a stunning four-stage course modeled after the famed Mt. Midoriyama in Japan. Enjoy all the thrills and spills to become the next American Ninja Warrior!”

