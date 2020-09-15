Amnesia: Rebirth Release Date Revealed

Amnesia: Rebirth finally has a release date. The newest installment in the popular survival-horror series will arrive worldwide on October 20 via the PS4 and the PC, the latter of which will include Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. In addition to this, developer Frictional Games revealed the horror title will only cost $30 and it also released a brand new trailer to accompany all of this news.

As you would expect, and as Frictional Games notes, the game will feature strong horror themes, such as gore, depictions of violence, non-sexual nudity, and strong language. It will likely be the perfect game for Halloween this year, but if you're sensitive to any of this material, keep these warnings in mind.

"In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you."

The game's official pitch continues:

"Time is against you. Step into Tasi’s shoes and guide her through her personal terror and pain. While you struggle to make your way through a desolate landscape, you must also struggle with your own hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still, you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything."

Amnesia: Rebirth is set to release worldwide on October 20, via the PS4 and PC, and priced at $30. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms, this includes PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: