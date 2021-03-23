Among Us Reveals New Free Hat

✖

In case you missed it, Among Us developer InnerSloth recently announced that the highly anticipated update featuring the new map, Airship, would release on March 31st. In addition to the new map, the big Among Us update will add new tasks, allow players to pick the room they start in, ladders, an account system, and more. And free hats! And now, InnerSloth has revealed one of those new free hats: Angry Eyebrows.

The new Angry Eyebrows hat (if eyebrows can be called such) is... exactly what it sounds like. Based on the brief clip provided by InnerSloth, it is simply two small dark lines pointing at an angle down towards the middle of the face. There are really not many ways to describe Angry Eyebrows beyond "they are angry eyebrows," but there you have it. You can check it out below:

hey the new Airship update will come with a few free hats including... 😡 ANGRY EYEBROWS 😡 pic.twitter.com/8THYhybsOd — Among Us ☁️ The Airship - March 31!! (@AmongUsGame) March 22, 2021

As noted above, the next big Among Us update is scheduled to release on March 31st and will include the new airship map. Among Us is currently available on PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and it has been announced that it will come to Xbox this year as part of Xbox Game Pass as well. If you are somehow not familiar, it is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the new Among Us map so far? Are you excited for the update to release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!