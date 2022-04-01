Among Us Actually Adds New Mode for April Fools’ Day

Last April, the official Among Us Twitter account released a “cursed image” of a Crewmate made to look like a horse. Developer InnerSloth was just showcasing it as a gag, but that design has now officially made its way into the game as part of the new Horse Mode. While this is definitely part of an April Fools’ Day prank, it really is available in the game, but for a very limited amount of time; the mode will cease to exist on April 1st at 8 p.m. ET. The whole thing is ridiculous, but InnerSloth definitely gets points for making an April Fools’ Day prank that truly exists within the game!

A trailer for Horse Mode can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🐎 AMONG US – HORSE MODE 🐎



one year ago we asked "what if?" and now we can say: "ha ha wait OH NO STOP."



starting now for one day only, this free cursed mode is available to play as part of our April Fools celebration



we're not sorry pic.twitter.com/ZuP4cJtuL9 — Among Us 🚀 (@AmongUsGame) April 1, 2022

Unsurprisingly, it seems Among Us fans are really enjoying this new addition, and reception to the Tweet above has been quite strong. A lot of players seem to be making plans to check out the mode before it’s gone, so clearly InnerSloth has struck gold with this year’s April Fools’ Day gag. It’s not quite April 1st yet, but fans are already calling InnerSloth the winner of the day, and it definitely seems like this gag is going to be hard to top. Hopefully we’ll see other developers embracing similar pranks throughout the next 24 hours!

According to InnerSloth, the mode will automatically appear in the game, provided players have updated to the latest version. In addition to the change to the character designs, a new “neigh” kill sound was added. InnerSloth was planning to add the sound of a real-life horse, but one of the team members voiced it as a placeholder, and the others liked it so much, it stuck around. While this mode is available, “Horsemates” can only wear hats and visors. InnerSloth also warns that this “was made as a joke side project so there might be some janky visuals.”

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you going to play this new mode in Among Us? What do you think of this gag? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!