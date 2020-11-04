Among Us Short Film Brings Emergency Meetings to Life

What would the hit "space impostor" video game Among Us look like if it were a movie? This question has been shockingly popular for some time now, but German creators Jay & Arya may have definitely answered this with their new live-action short film that focuses on the most intense aspect of the video game from InnerSloth: the heated meetings whenever a dead body is discovered.

The full short film, which you can check out above, basically eschews all of the running around and killing off of crew members by impostors to showcase the drama of people arguing about who is and is not out the kill the rest of them. While we are sure to see more fan creations in this same vein as Among Us continues to be extremely popular, Jay & Arya have set an impressive benchmark for the rest of them going forward. You don't have to take my word for it, though, as the whole thing is just under 13 minutes long.

Among Us itself is currently available on PC, Android, and iOS. If you are somehow not familiar, is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, if you're familiar, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

