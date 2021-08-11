Among Us Reveals New Summer Merchandise Line

✖

Fall might be just around the corner, but summer is still here, and Among Us is celebrating the season with an all-new line of merchandise! Fans that want to show their love for the game while at the beach or the pool can now do so with some very cool new items available from the game's online store. The items include swimming pool totes, pool and camp themed t-shirts and hoodies, a tropical Crewmate headscarf, and more. The summer-themed designs include some awesome new artwork, and fans of the game are sure to find something to enjoy from the collection!

Some of the new designs can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

☀️ HOT BEAN SUMMER ☀️ our new Among Us merch just dropped!! featuring..

⛱️ 3 summer themed shirts, hoodies & tanks

⛱️ 2 satin headscarves

⛱️ transparent holo tote bag

⛱️ Dunkin Donuts Korea collab water bottles

⛱️ and more! get it while it lasts: https://t.co/RL8VUv9sTY pic.twitter.com/TC7b7wzN24 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) August 10, 2021

In addition to these items, the new merchandise collection also offers fans in North America their first opportunity to grab Among Us water bottles, which were previously offered through a collaboration with Dunkin Donuts locations in South Korea. The water bottles are offered in orange and green colors, and come with two different toppers: one of them is the corresponding Crewmate, and the other is a donut (naturally).

All in all, this looks like a really fun merchandise collection! The colors and designs fit perfectly with the season, and the camp theme is a great fit for the month of August. Watching the growth of Among Us has been really exciting over the last year, and it seems like a safe bet that a lot of people will snatch these up as the summer draws to a close. Hopefully, InnerSloth will follow this line up with some fun offerings for fall; a Halloween collection of Among Us merch seems like a no-brainer!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox in the near future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here and the summer collection can be found at InnerSloth's website right here.

What do you think of this merchandise collection for Among Us? Which of these offerings is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!